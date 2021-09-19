NFL Hawaii Tracker: Multiple players bitten by injury bug

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) is carted off the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The injury bug has bitten players from Hawaii hard during the 2021 NFL season.

On Saturday, Marcus Mariota was placed on injured reserve by the Las Vegas Raiders after re-aggravating a quad injury on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he will miss at least three games. Punahou alum and Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was also placed on injured reserve before the regular season began.

On Sunday, a pair of Saint Louis alumni were carted off in separate games. Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu fractured his ankle in the first quarter of a 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a shot to the ribs during the first quarter of a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Alualu’s season, in all likelihood, is finished. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa will have an MRI on Monday to determine what his next steps are.

Here are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 2 of the NFL season, including a reunion between former high school teammates:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae recorded one tackle in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Afterwards, he swapped jerseys with fellow Kahuku alum and Laie native Alohi Gilman.

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had a career-high six tackles (three solo) in a 20-17 loss agains the Dallas Cowboys.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill nine tackles and three tackles for loss, which were both game highs. However, the Texans fell 31-21 to the Cleveland Browns. Grugier-Hill did not participate in Friday’s practice due to an illness, but still turned in a stellar effort on Sunday.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig saw action at right guard following an injury to Brandon Brooks in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp saw action in two offensive snaps in a 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti got the start at right guard for the Broncos in a 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes was ruled inactive prior to a 30-29 win over the New York Giants.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had two punts for a total of 85 yards in a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo got the start at left guard in a 17-11 loss against the San Francisco Giants.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury during the first quarter of a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills and will have an MRI on Monday to determine how much time he’ll have to miss. On Sunday, he completed just one of his four passes for 13 yards before getting carted off the field.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Denver Broncos (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)