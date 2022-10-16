Heading into the 2022 season, the Atlanta Falcons were projected by many to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

After six weeks, the team instead looks like one of the league’s biggest surprises.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Falcons are 3-3 and tied for the AFC South lead after a 28-14 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 14 passes for 129 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a completion percentage of 92.8.

Mariota also added 50 rushing yards on six carries with an additional score, totaling three touchdowns on the day.

Despite Mariota’s high completion percentage on Sunday, it was not his career high in games in which he threw multiple passes. In a 34-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 26, 2018, Mariota completed 22 of his 23 passes for 303 yards, two touchdown and no interceptions at a 95.6 percent clip.

Below are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties performed. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout Week 6:

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa missed his second straight game as the Dolphins lost 24-16 to the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 3-3. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The game will air at 2:20 p.m. HST on NBC.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started again at right guard for the Jets, helping the team win 27-10 over the Green Bay Packers to improve to 4-2.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (three solo), including a sack, in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a tackle in a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.