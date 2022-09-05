For as long as Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa have been connected as Saint Louis School legends, there has never been an NFL season where both have entered the year as starters for their respective teams.

That changes in 2022.

Mariota will start at quarterback in his regular season debut for the Atlanta Falcons, while Tagovailoa begins his third year under center for the Miami Dolphins, marking the first time two starting quarterbacks in the NFL hail from Hawaii. In Tagovailoa’s first two years with the Dolphins, Mariota was a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders and did not start a game.

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, while the Dolphins begin their season against the New England Patriots. Both games begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. HST.

Below are other players with Hawaii ties on NFL 53-man rosters to begin the 2022 season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis)

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou)

Jamin Davis, linebacker, Washington Commanders (Born in Hawaii)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texas (Punahou)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Alohi GIlman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha)

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis)

Issac Seumalo, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, New York Jets (Kahuku)

Kanai Mauga, linebacker, Denver Broncos (Waianae)

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua)

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive end, Las Vegas (Kapolei)

Injured reserve

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Indianapolis Colts (University of Hawaii)

Players released prior to final cutdowns

Cortez Davis, cornerback, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)

Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle, Tennessee Titans (Former Hawaii resident)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, New York Giants (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Additionally, defensive lineman Mika Tafua (Kahuku) was cut from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad on Monday in order for the team to make room for tackle Jason Peters.