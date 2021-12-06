NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kamu Grugier-Hill sets Texans franchise record in loss

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Kamu Grugier-Hill #51 of the Houston Texans takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kamu Grugier-Hill continued what has been a career year with another standout performance during Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Houston Texans linebacker and Kamehameha alum logged a franchise-record 19 tackles, including three for loss, in a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Grugier-Hill has continued his solid play despite being on a 2-10 Texans team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention. In 11 games played, he has 68 tackles, which has already shattered his previous career-high of 45 set in 2018.

The 27-year-old Grugier-Hill, who is currently in his sixth NFL season, will head into free agency again following the 2021 campaign and appears to be in line for a lucrative multi-year deal, whether it be with the Texans or another franchise that would values his services.

Here’s how other players with island ties fared during Week 13 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had two solo tackles and two quarterback hits in a 31-0 win over the Houston Texans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn did not attempt any kicks in the team’s shutout loss to the Colts.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko had two tackles (one solo) in a 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman missed his third straight game due to a quad injury.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard and also saw time as a backup center and had an errant snap in a 33-18 win over the New York Jets.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): In a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, Kemp recorded one tackle and received one target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes but did not record any offensive statistics.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota did not appear in a 17-15 loss against the Washington Football Team.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was active in a 22-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes had a tackle in a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted three times for a total of 124 yards in a 31-0 win over the Texans.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 30 of his 41 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 20-9 win over the New York Giants. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are 6-7 heading into their Week 14 bye.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.