NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kamu Grugier-Hill carted off after suffering right knee injury against Seahawks

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) is taken off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Kamu Grugier-Hill’s career season is suddenly in jeopardy following Week 14 of the NFL season.

In a 33-13 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans linebacker and Kamehameha alum was carted off the field after a non-contact injury to his right knee during the third quarter.

At the time of his injury, Grugier-Hill had six tackles (five solo), including two for loss, as well as a pass deflection.

The extent of Grugier-Hill’s injury will be evaluated via MRI on Monday, though his absence clearly left an emotional mark on the team.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill being looked at by #Texans medical staff and a cart brought out to take him to the locker with players from both teams checking on him. pic.twitter.com/iZm6CVF3HB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 12, 2021

Also for the Texans, Punahou alum Ka’imi Fairbairn drilled a career-high and franchise record 61-yard field goal to end the first half. But the Seahawks won handily, dropping the Texans to 2-11.

Here are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 14 of the NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): The Colts had a bye during Week 14 of the season.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 37-21 win over the New York Giants.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive before the team’s 37-21 won over the New York Giants.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): The Eagles had a bye during Week 14.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp recorded a tackle in the team’s 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in the team’s 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was active during the team’s 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes played in 13 snaps and was penalized for taunting before being ruled out due to a concussion in a 27-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): The Colts were on bye for Week 14.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): The Dolphins had a Week 14 bye.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): The Patriots had a bye during Week 14 of the season.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.