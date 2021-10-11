NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill making early impact for Houston Texans

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs off the field during an NFL Football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Despite missing a game earlier this season, Kamehameha alum and Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has made his presence felt early on in his first season with the franchise.

Grugier-Hill, who signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million prior to the 2021 season, currently leads the team in tackles for loss. In a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, he had five tackles, including another TFL, to bring his season total to five.

Grugier-Hill missed the team’s Week 4 matchup with a knee injury but is still tied for seventh in the league among TFL leaders.

The Texans are 1-4 after five weeks of action, but Grugier-Hill has been a rare bright spot for the team. The 27-year-old will be approaching his prime heading into free agency this offseason.

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties performed in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae had one tackle in a 25-22 win over the New York Giants.

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (two solo) in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn struggled in a 25-22 loss against the New England Patriots, going 1-for-2 in field goals with a 33-yarder but 1-for-3 in extra points.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had a solo tackle in a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig stepped in for an injured Landon Dickerson at left guard in a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp had a tackle on special teams in a 38-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti saw action at right guard in a 27-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes made his NFL regular season debut in a 33-22 loss against the New Orleans Saints, appearing in four snaps on special teams.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had two punts for a total of 90 yards in a 31-25 loss in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii): Farris was released from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was eligible to return to the team on Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, but did not. He is, however, on pace to practice this week and be active in the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos per multiple reports.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa is eligible (and expected) to return on Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins have gone 0-3 in his absence.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.