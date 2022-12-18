For two weeks in a row, Alohi Gilman has risen to the occasion for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kahuku alumnus has started two games in a row in place of regular starter Derwin James, who continues to deal with a quadriceps injury.

Behind Gilman’s spirited play, the Chargers are 2-0 in that span with both wins coming against teams currently in the AFC playoff picture, including Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Gilman was second on the team with eight tackles (four solo) as the Chargers improved to 8-6 and are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

In a 23-17 win over the Dolphins last week, Gilman impressed with three tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

On Sunday, the Chargers were also aided by former Farrington defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who had five tackles, (one solo), including a pivotal tackle for loss. Like Gilman, Fehoko was also making his second consecutive start in spot duty.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 15 of the NFL season:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a tackle in a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, in a 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings, who trailed 33-0 at halftime, completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, surpassing the old record of 32 set by the Buffalo Bills in the 1992-1993 NFL playoffs against the Houston Oilers.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt and all three of his extra points in a 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Arizona Cardinals (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill downed a punt but did not record any tackles in a 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a knee injury, marking a likely end to his 2022 season, as well as his tenure with the Falcons.

Netane Muti, guard, Las Vegas Raiders (Leilehua): Muti was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 30-24 win over the New England Patriots.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 17 of his 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had seven tackles (five solo) in a 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.