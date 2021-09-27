NFL Hawaii tracker: Kahuku’s Alohi Gilman comes up clutch against Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Alohi Gilman #32 and the Los Angeles Chargers defense knocks down a hail marry pass to Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs to win the game 30-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi GIlman came up clutch in his best NFL game to date.

On Sunday, the second-year player out of Notre Dame, Navy and Kahuku logged a career-high seven tackles to go with a pass deflection and game-changing interception in a 30-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Gilman’s interception in a tied game with less than two minutes left set up the game-winning touchdown, a 4-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams, to topple the two-time defending AFC champions.

Gilman played sparingly as a rookie in 2020 but has made the most of his opportunity to see an increased role in 2021. Additionally, his younger brother, Alaka’i, made his first collegiate start at safety for Stanford and registered eight tackles (five solo) in a 35-24 loss to UCLA.

Here’s how the rest of the players in the NFL with Hawaii ties fared in Week 3:

ACTIVE ROSTER

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was placed on the COVID reserve list prior to the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit in a 25-16 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill was ruled out prior to the team’s 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Grugier-Hill returned to practice on Monday and is on pace to return when the Texans play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig replaced Isaac Seumalo at left guard after Seumalo was carted off with an injury. The Eagles lost 41-21 to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp recorded and tackle and received a target but did not haul in a catch in a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): After starting right guard Graham Glasgow exited the game due to injury, Muti played 29 snaps and helped the Broncos hold their lead in an eventual 26-0 win over the New York Jets.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes was listed as inactive prior to the team’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted four times for a total of 197 yards in a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo was carted off during a 41-21 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai was elevated to the active roster prior to the team’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tavai saw action in eight snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams but did not record a tackle. On Monday, he was reverted back to the practice squad.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Denver Broncos (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): After missing the first three games on injured reserve, Fairbairn is eligible to return on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Texans head coach David Culley has indicated that if Fairbairn is ready to go, he’ll get the start.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota is eligible to return to the team on Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. In Week 3, the Raiders beat the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in a game that neither Mariota or Tua Tagovailoa played in.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa is eligible to return on Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.