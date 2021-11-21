NFL Hawaii Tracker: Grugier-Hill, Fairbairn lead Texans to upset victory over Titans

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and offensive tackle Cole Toner (66) celebrate after a play in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Tennessee Titans experienced some of the best of what the ILH had to offer in a shocking 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill and Punahou’s Ka’imi Fairbairn each played vital roles in Houston’s upset victory over Tennessee, a win that dropped the AFC leaders to 8-3. Meanwhile for the Texans, it was just their second win of the season.

Grugier-Hill had a career day with a team-high 12 tackles (six solo), two pass deflections, two quarterback hits and an interception return for 82 yards.

Fairbairn, the team’s kicker, hit all three of his field goal attempts and went 1-for-2 on extra points, with his 10 total points making a big difference in the end.

Here’s how the rest of NFL players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

ACTIVE ROSTER

DeForest Buckner, defensive lineman, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had one tackle in a 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko was upgraded to the active roster on Wednesday and started at defensive tackle, registering three tackles (one solo) in a 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was ruled inactive due to a quad injury prior to the team’s 41-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig served in a backup role in a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list prior to the team’s 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was active but did not play in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): The Broncos had a bye on Week 11.

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii): Reyes played in multiple snaps on special teams and on offense at tight end but didn’t record any official statistics in a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted just once as the Colts routed the Buffalo Bills 41-15.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 27 of his 33 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-17 win over the New York Jets as the Dolphins won their third game in a row and improved to 4-7.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (one solo) in a 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

FREE AGENTS

Trevor Davis, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle (Lahainaluna)

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Toronto Argonauts (CFL) (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

INJURED RESERVE

Tyson Alualu, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu is out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo is out for the season due to foot surgery.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii): Ursua is out for the season with a torn ACL.