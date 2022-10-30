Following a dramatic 37-34 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons, who were winning 34-28 in the game’s closing seconds, appeared to be on the way to defeat after PJ Walker and DJ Moore connected on a 62-yard desperation heave with 12 seconds remaining.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

However, after Moore was penalized for removing his helmet during the celebration, the Panthers missed the ensuing extra point and both teams headed into overtime tied at 34.

In overtime, Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota threw a costly interception that put the Panthers in field goal range, but Eddy Pineiro missed another game-winning kick, giving possession back to the Falcons, who capitalized with Younghoe Koo’s 41-yard walk-off field goal.

On his 29th birthday, Mariota finished 20 for 28 with 253 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 43 yards as the Falcons improved to 4-4. Atlanta and Carolina are set to meet again in 11 days on Thursday Night Football.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout Week 8 of the NFL season:

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 29 of his 36 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Tagovailoa is 11-2 in his 13 most recent starts.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had one tackle in a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

Nate Herbig, offensive lineman, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in the team’s loss.

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 35-13 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.