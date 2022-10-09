Kahuku alumnus Alohi Gilman had perhaps the signature moment of his NFL career on Sunday, hauling in an interception in the end zone to preserve a 30-28 victory for the Los Angeles Chargers over the Cleveland Browns.

Gilman’s interception occurred with less than three minutes left and the Browns facing third-and-7 at the Los Angeles 9. If not for Gilman’s pick, the Browns likely would have taken the lead on a 26-yard field goal.

After getting the start at safety alongside Derwin James, Gilman added seven tackles (four solo) and a pass deflection to go with his interception as the Chargers improved to 3-2. The late pick was not Gilman’s first clutch moment in the NFL. In 2021, an interception on Patrick Mahomes on Sept. 27, 2021 helped Los Angeles topple the Kansas City Chiefs.

Below are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties fared in Week 5 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had eight tackles (four solo), including two sacks, an additional tackle for loss and a pass deflection in a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts, as well as an extra point, to lead the Texans to a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With seven total points, Fairbairn outscored the Jaguars by himself on Sunday.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had four tackles (three solo) in a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, earning high praise from head coach Robert Saleh after the game.

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood had one reception for four yards in a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed 14 of his 25 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 21-15 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was promoted to the active roster ahead of the team’s 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): The Dolphins lost 40-17 to the New York Jets. Tagovailoa was held out as he continues to recover from a concussion. Miami backup Teddy Bridgewater was pulled in the first quarter after entering concussion protocol. From there, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 19 of his 33 passes for 166 yards, no touchdowns and an interception as the Dolphins fells to 3-2.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai tied for the team lead with five tackles (three solo) in a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, his former team.