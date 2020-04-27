NFL Draft Recap: Rainbow Warrior Football program adds newest members to the ‘Bows in the Pros’ club

After more than a month without major pro sporting events amid the coronavirus crisis, the highly anticipated 2020 NFL Draft delivered this weekend with more than 55-million viewers glued to their television screens as the University of Hawaii Football team was able to celebrate with additions to the elite club of ‘Bows in the pros.

The call of a lifetime was made by the Titans with the 224th pick of the draft for former Rainbow Warrior quarterback Cole McDonald, who became the 73rd player in program history to be taken in the draft and just the third to be chosen at QB joining Larry Arnold in 1970 and Colt Brennan in 2008.

“All the blood, sweat, and tears man, this is what it was made for. To finally have that it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. Saying, we made it, but it quickly became the realization that we made it but what next? So, it was the realignment of goals,” McDonald told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The projected project at the pro level brings a world of intrigue with a high ceiling to Nashville, as the 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander was clocked as the fastest QB in this year’s draft class having ranked in the top-ten nationally in a handful of categories which include passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense.

McDonald joins a quarterbacks room in Tennessee that currently features incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill, and 2018 seventh round pick Logan Whiteside of Toledo, following the departure of five year starter, Hawaii native Marcus Mariota.

“I’m a gamer man, I love to play, I love to compete. I want to build something, I want to leave a legacy and I want to help a lot of other people get there too,” said McDonald.

According to Titans general manager John Robinson, McDonald has already shown improvements in the pre-draft process.

“He sent us some videos of some things that he’s been doing with his technique and his training that he’s working to tighten that thing up, no pun intended there,” said Robinson. “I like the athletic skill set, I like the arm and I feel confident that we’ll be able to hopefully mold his tools and I know that Cole is excited to work here with us and try to improve.”

McDonald doesn’t start an NFL journey alone in regards to the Rainbow Warrior program as Cole’s fastest target at UH, the electric JoJo Ward signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The speedster who was clocked with a 4.3 40-yard-dash time posted over 11-hundred yards and 11-touchdowns in the 2019 season.

“It means the world to me. Everything that I e been working for since high school, I’ve been always looking up to guys and wanting to be on the best level, so having the opportunity to play at the next level is a blessing. I’m just taking it one day at a time and just getting ready for the moment,” Ward told DeMello on Sunday.

The UH defense will have a representative at the next level as well, as long-time starter Rojesterman Farris II inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Senior Bowl participant will look to build off of a solid senior season at UH in which he allowed just two scores on 71-targets, missing just two tackles all year long.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for me to go over there and actually have a chance to make the 53 man roster. When we looked at that and looked at how many people they had and with DB’s and stuff, it looked like a good fit,” said Farris on Sunday. “Everywhere you go you got to prove yourself no matter in any type of workplace. At the end of the day you got to prove yourself to be what they say you are, so it’s just about the work. I’m going to go in there and put in the work and do what I got to do.”

Although the door has not closed completely for other pro hopefuls from the 2019 senior class, the natural question at this time becomes who could be the newest ‘Bows in the pros fopr 2021? A look at the current roster ahead of a new era under head coach Todd Graham has former NFL veteran and UH Football analyst Rich Miano shining a light on an offensive lineman with a ‘huge upside’.

“I think the biggest guy that jumps off the screen got to be Kohl Levao. When you talk about 6-4, 350-355 lbs, he has the size. Now that he has the position versatility, started at tackle, played a little bit of guard, but playing center, that’s what they’re looking for in the National Football League. So if he gets himself into top shape and has a great season, I could see him being even a second day type of guy,” said Miano.

Other players mentioned with pro potential were defensive back Cortez Davis, wide receiver Melquise Stovall, and offensive lineman Michael Eletise.