Nick Herbig is set to break Hawaii’s drought when the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway in Kansas City, Mo.

Herbig, a Kauai native who played his high school ball at Saint Louis, was a three-year starter at outside linebacker at the University of Wisconsin. He gave up the rest of his collegiate eligibility in order to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

After appearing on multiple All-American teams following his junior year, as well as his performance at the NFL Combine in which he ran a 4.65 40-yard dash with 25 bench press repetitions of 225 pounds, Herbig exits the pre-draft a consensus top 100 prospect.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with the first round beginning at 2 p.m. HST. Day 2, which consists of rounds two to three, begins at 1 p.m. on Friday. The draft wraps up on Day 3 with rounds four to seven on Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. HST. Herbig’s sweet spot appears to be from the end of Day 2 to the beginning of Day 3.

When Herbig gets picked, he’ll be the first player with Hawaii ties selected since former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was taken in the seventh round by the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Behind Herbig, Punahou alumnus Andrei Iosivas figures to be next in line. Iosivas, who played collegiately at Princeton, intrigued scouts with his track speed, running the 40 at an official time of 4.43 at the combine. Iosivas is a projected Day 3 pick.

Prospects with University of Hawaii ties who appear to have an opportunity to sign as undrafted free agents in 2023 include UH running back Dedrick Parson, offensive lineman Ilm Manning and Micah Vanterpool, receiver Zion Bowens, tight ends Jordan Murray and Caleb Phillips, and defensive tackle Blessman Ta’ala.

Prospects with local ties who could get free agent deals include but are not limited to former Washington and Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa, as well as San Diego State linebacker Seddryck Lakalaka and offensive lineman Alama Uluave. All three attended Punahou.