On Sunday, the New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs with a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Mid-Pacific alumnus Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a double and a run at the plate but was substituted for pinch hitter Matt Carpenter in the bottom of the eighth inning.

On the field, Kiner-Falefa earned his second start at shortstop in the series and played error-free. However, an error by second baseman Gleyber Torres in the seventh inning in which Kiner-Falefa could not turn a double play allowed the Astros to eventually take the lead for good.

Kiner-Falefa hit .286 in his first career postseason. With the Yankees losing, there are no MLB players from Hawaii left in the MLB playoffs. The 2022 World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will begin on Friday on KHON2.

Kiner-Falefa is still under club control through 2023, meaning he cannot join another MLB team next season unless he is traded or designated for assignment.