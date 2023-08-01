University of Hawaii’s football training camp carried on into its second week Tuesday, with new secondary assistant coach Steve Irvin among those stepping into the spotlight.

Irvin, tasked with coaching the cornerbacks, joined the Rainbow Warriors this summer following spring training. This move came after his second stint at the University of San Diego, where he coached the linebackers for three seasons. Accumulating 23 years of collegiate coaching experience, Irvin has also had stints at Mountain West rivals San Diego State (2002-05) and his alma mater UNLV (2018-19).

Since joining the Rainbow Warriors, Irvin has expressed satisfaction with his inherited position group. Key players under his watch include returning starter Virdell Edwards and all-conference transfer from Wyoming, Cam Stone.

“They’re incredibly dedicated,” Irvin told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “We have talent and drive here. The players are eager to learn, improve, and adopt the culture that Coach Timmy Chang is implementing. This bodes well for our future.”

Irvin spent nearly half of his career at USD, serving as the Toreros’ defensive coordinator for five seasons (2013-17) and cornerbacks coach for two (2011-12). Under his leadership as defensive coordinator, USD boasted the Pioneer Football League’s No.1 ranked defense in 2016 and secured top spots in scoring defense in 2016 and ’17.

“I suppose I’m considered a veteran coach now,” Irvin said. “And with that comes the responsibility of sharing my experiences. I want to instill in them a ‘must-win’ mentality. Every play, every move is essential.”

Irvin also had coaching roles at Texas State, overseeing the cornerbacks from 2008-10, and Montana State, serving as assistant secondary coach in 2006. Irvin played two years of football at UNLV (1997-98) at the linebacker position before beginning his coaching journey at the College of the Desert in 1999.

The Rainbow Warriors are slated to kick off their 2023 season on August 26 at Vanderbilt.