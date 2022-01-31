New UH linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli cherishing Hawaii homecoming

As a four-star high school prospect, Wynden Ho’ohuli had plenty of options when it came to choosing where to play college football.

The former Saint Louis and Mililani linebacker chose Nebraska over more than a dozen offers, including 11 from Power Five conferences. After redshirting for the Cornhuskers during his true freshman season in 2021, Ho’ohuli figured to compete for playing time in 2022. Although that still appears to be the case, it will be for a different team.

On Thursday, Ho’ohuli announced that he was coming come to suit up to play for the University of Hawaii with four years of eligibility remaining.

‘It’s only right to be back home. I was born into it’ – Mililani grad, Nebraska transfer Wynden Ho’ohuli cherishing opportunity to follow in father’s footsteps and play for Rainbow Warriors https://t.co/CA2NHb1bV2 @WyndenHoohuli @HawaiiFootball #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mxhcfMjYxp — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 1, 2022



“To me, 90,000 fans at Nebraska, to me none of that mattered unless my family was there,” Ho’ohuli told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello of his decision to come home. “It’s all surreal right now to represent the same school as my dad (Watson). I always grew up watching him play, he took me out to the field. I mean, it felt like it’s only right to be back home and it’s just something I grew up, like literally I was born into it, going to the games when I was one. It’s just all going to be great when everything starts clicking.”

As Ho’ohuli alluded to, his father, Watson, was a linebacker for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004, where he was teammates with new coach Timmy Chang.

“My dad, he has been a big inspiration for me. He coached me and taught me a lot,” Wynden Ho’ohuli said of his father. “Me and him, we play the same position, just knowing from him and him instilling that wisdom to me, to me I wanted to play in front of family and friends. That was a big part of the process, that I realized that it was important to me to have them there with me as well.”

Before Chang had officially returned to coach his alma mater, remaining members of the team began the program’s new ‘#Braddahhood’ mantra, a slogan that has only seen its presence increase since Chang’s hiring. For Wynden Ho’ohuli, joining the ‘Braddahhood’ was just the start.

“It motivates me a lot, just seeing the state rally around the boys and seeing everybody getting more supportive with the team. We’re all going to be great on where we’re going to go but to have the local talent stay home and more support system to the local talent staying home, it’s only going to be great for the team,” Ho’ohuli said. “Having more Hawaii boys and just building that culture of how it was back then when my dad and coach Chang them were playing. If we get the ball rolling a little bit, being home in front of family and friends, nothing can be better than that.”