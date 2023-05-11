A new collective geared towards helping University of Hawaii athletes profit off of their respective name, image and likeness (NIL) was officially announced on Thursday.

Student Athlete NIL (SANIL) has launched an NIL initiative geared towards UH student-athletes, which can help fans donate towards specific teams and/or athletes.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“Hawaii’s Collective activates deals on behalf of clients, or pools money into a general fund that is used to generate opportunities for student-athletes,” a press release from SANIL reads.

According to its website, “Student Athlete NIL is an industry leading agency of record dedicated to helping brands, universities and most importantly student-athletes, navigate the new era of Name, Image and Likeness. With decades of experience in collegiate sports marketing and a second-to-none understanding of the regulatory environment, our clients and partners can rest assured that they are equipped with the knowledge, data and insights necessary to take full advantage of one of the greatest arbitrage opportunities in marketing history.”

It wasn’t until the summer of 2021 that NCAA athletes became allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) independently from their schools.

Hawaii’s NIL dealings are not directly associated with the University of Hawaii’s athletics department, which would be illegal as far as NCAA bylaws are concerned.