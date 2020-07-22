New Mexico governor urges 2020 Hawai’i football opponents UNM & NMSU to postpone season amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has urged the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to postpone fall sports, including football, amid the coronavirus.

The University of Hawaii is currently scheduled to play both programs in this upcoming 2020 season at Aloha Stadium, with a non-conference game against the NMSU Aggies set for October 10, and a Mountain West Conference matchup with the UNM Lobos on November 7.

The Governor on Tuesday wrote a letter to regents, board members and administrators at both schools, citing the rise in coronavirus cases among younger people and the unknown long-term effects of the virus.

Both New Mexico State (Oct 10) & New Mexico (Nov 7) are on #HawaiiFB’s home schedule for hopeful 2020 season #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/RsauiS5Y8h — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 22, 2020

The Albuquerque Journal posted the letter online where it said, “Sports, especially contact sports, are unsafe at this point in time. … They are a risk we cannot afford to take given how many people would be endangered by the inevitable spread of COVID-19 in these environments.”

Weeks ago, Lujan Grisham declared that contact sports at the high school level, would not be permitted under the state’s newly announced public health order. The New Mexico Activities Association is aiming to start the prep football season in February.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 17,517 cases of the coronavirus, including 588 deaths and 154 current hospitalizations.

According to statements provided to the Albuquerque Journal, Both UNM and NMSU said while they plan to continue working closely with the governor to put the health and safety of students first, neither has yet made a final decision on the governor’s request.

New Mexico is scheduled to open the 2020 football season Aug. 29 against Idaho State at home. New Mexico State is set to open Sept. 3 at UAB.