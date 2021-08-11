New Hawai’i Pacific Director of Athletics Debbie Snell says all sports have approved schedules as fall season approaches

Hawai’i Pacific University held their annual media day on Tuesday. New Executive Director of Athletics Debbie Snell was introduced by the University. Snell took over the Sharks Athletics Department at the beginning of July. She was formally held the same role for Holy Names in Oakland, California.

Student-athletes are set to return to campus this week. According to Dr. Snell, all sports will proceed forward with schedules already in place.

“We’re so excited for the school year to begin. Our athletes are returning on Friday to begin the fall sports seasons. All sports have an approved schedule at this point. We’re moving forward with, of course, Covid protocols in place with all sports at this time so waiting to see how that plays out, but we’re so excited to welcome the student athletes to campus, the coaches are here working hard in preparation to receive them and all’s well,” Snell said during Media Day.

Snell would further go on to talk about the Covid-19 protocols that will be in place for all student-athletes, coaches, and staff moving forward.

“We’ll have very strict Covid protocols in place including wearing masks when we’re inside and other protocols that are determined by the sports science institute of the NCAA and our team doctors, of course, play into that as well as our athletic training staff who is amazing. They’re very hard working individuals who keep us on track with all the Covid protocols. In order to travel with us and the PacWest conference, the student athletes are required to get vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated can participate but only locally and they will be tested.”

The first game for HPU athletics this season is a women’s soccer matchup scheduled for next Friday, the 20th, against Tusculum.