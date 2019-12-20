New Hawaii football signee Dae Dae Hunter ready to embrace the island life

Chandler High School (Ariz.) senior running back Dae Dae Hunter made his commitment to the University of Hawaii official on Wednesday morning, giving the Rainbow Warriors a dynamic weapon in the backfield for 2020.

The timing of the commitment seems ideal for both sides, as UH will be without Dayton Furuta (graduation) and Fred Holly (transfer) next season. Hunter will compete for touches right away after a sensational senior season for the Wolves, who finished 13-0 as Arizona State Open champions and No. 10 nationally in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.

For the 2019 season, Hunter ran for 1,748 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to being named the Arizona Open Division player of the year. Hunter played just one season at Chandler after moving from Colorado.

“Out of all the kids, especially the kids who weren’t from here, Dae Dae is the one where Hawaii the place really touched him,” Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich said on Wednesday. “I think you try to sell him on the football and you know you gotta live here but his eyes lit up after a few days here. That happens to people. There’s just certain people that connect with our culture.

“Dae Dae I think, obviously he’ll be a guy that people like to watch running the football, but I also think Dae Dae will make big impressions on Hawaii and the community will be happy he’s here.”