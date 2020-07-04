New Hawai’i football on-campus locker room floors courtesy The Warrior Nation! Fund

University of Hawai’i football can begin organized team activities start on Monday, July 6th, with training camp beginning on July 31st. UH gets to start a week earlier because they have a week 0 game – August 29th vs Arizona.

The players will be welcomed back with a fresh new look inside the on-campus locker rooms thanks to the ‘Warrior Nation Fund’. Proud alum, Tom Kitaguchi, started the fund to help the football program compete with the “big” schools back in 2011. In 9 years, He’s helped raise nearly $40,000 for the football program. He was surprised when he received a letter from new head coach, Todd Graham, thanking him for the money to help complete the new locker room floors.

Click here to donate to Warrior Nation!