New Hawaii football commit Tru Edwards ready to bring NFL pedigree to the islands

New University of Hawaii football commit Tru Edwards has been around the game as long as he can remember. His father, Troy, was the 13th overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers before an eight-year NFL career. Prior to that, he was the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award at Louisiana Tech in 1998, annually given to college football’s top wide receiver.

Tru Edwards created his own path by committing to Hawaii out of Navarro College in Texas, choosing the Rainbow Warriors over other FBS offers from Troy and UT-San Antonio. As he gets set to join the team this summer, he’ll take lessons learned from his father with him.

“He’s been real important. Just from everything, he helps train me and basically just lives and sleeps football,” Edwards told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Everything is really football and so he was real important and a big part of this.”

“I’m real confident. I feel that I was blessed with a lot of talent and just coming in and having a good background, being taught by a Biletnikoff Award winner playing eight years in the NFL, he just basically showed me the way, basically the answers to the test so I’m real confident and I’m a real confident person, same with my dad,” Edwards later added. “We’re real big in just believing in ourselves so I’m real confident. Real confident.”

The prospect of making the far trek to the islands doesn’t faze Edwards, whose willing to go just about anywhere to get on the gridiron.

“For me, whatever school was comfortable for me, that’s whatever school I was going to choose. First thing I always told coach, distance doesn’t matter,” Edwards said. “I had a couple good talks with the coaches, I feel that they like me and I believe what they was telling me and I just made that choice and felt comfortable with it. I just feel like I fit in in that offense and of course, Hawaii throws the ball a lot and that also helped me make my choice.”

Despite never living in the islands before, Edwards will already have an island connection in former NFL fullback Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala. The Saint Louis alum was close friends with Troy Edwards, as the two were teammates for both the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“As soon as I told him I was interested in Hawaii and Hawaii offered me, I just went and told Fu and he was like, yeah, if you come out, we’ll take care of you and make sure you’re good so that had a part in it too,” Tru Edwards recalled.