New Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang’s contract details released

New University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang would have to get the Rainbow Warriors to a bowl game in order to reach the salary range of his predecessor.

Todd Graham, who resigned as Hawaii’s coach on Jan. 14, was being paid $800,000 per year before leaving his post as the school’s head coach. Because he left on his own terms, he was not owed a buyout by the University of Hawaii, which would have given Graham $1.275 million.

Terms of Chang’s deal were disclosed on Tuesday afternoon. He has a four-year contract with a fifth-year trigger if the team reaches a bowl game in either 2022 or 2023. He is set to earn $500,010 in 2022, $600,006 in 2023, $700,008 in 2024, $750,006 in 2025, and $800,004 in 2026 if he were to unlock the fifth year in the original contract. Chang will also receive $15,000 to assist with relocation fees.

Were Chang to take a job at another school, Chang would owe $900,000 to the school after the first year, $700,000 in the second year, $450,000 in the third year and $300,000 to the school in the fourth and fifth years. Conversely, were Chang to be fired without cause for by the university, he would be owed $400,000 per remaining year on his contract and $250,000 were he to be fired prior to the fifth year of his original deal.

Like Graham’s initial contract, Chang’s agreement with UH contains plenty of monetary incentives.

$50,000 if the team wins the Mountain West’s West division and plays in the conference championship game.

$100,000 if the team wins the conference championship

$10,000 if the team is bowl eligible (as defined by NCAA rules)

$20,000 if the team participates in a bowl game

$40,000 if the team wins a bowl game

$300,000 if the team participates in a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl game and $500,000 if the team wins said bowl game

$750,000 if the team makes the College Football Playoff

$850,000 if the team wins a College Football Playoff game

$1,000,000 if the team wins the national championship

$20,000 if he is named conference coach of the year

$80,000 if he is named coach of the year by any of these organizations or media outlets: Eddie Robinson, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Woody Hayes, Paul “Bear” Bryant, George Munger, Home Depot, AP, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

$40,000 if the team has an APR (Academic Progress Rate) of 980 or higher.

$7,500 if the team wins a home game against a Power Five team.

$10,000 if the team wins a neutral site game against a Power Five team.

$12,500 if the team wins a road game against a Power Five team.

$10,000 for reaching eight wins.

$10,000 for reaching nine wins.

$10,000 for reaching ten wins.

Chang will also receive a courtesy car and paid family travel for two family members for every road, neutral site or bowl game if funds from the UH foundation are available. He will also receive 24 tickets for home games and 12 for away games, as well as six season tickets to UH-Manoa’s other sports programs.

Chang’s first opportunity to cash in on an incentive will be the first game of his UH career when the Rainbow Warriors open at home against Vanderbilt on Aug. 27 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Commodores are members of the SEC, which is a Power Five conference.