New University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang made his first-ever appearance at Mountain West Conference Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

It was Chang’s first opportunity to acquaint himself to mainland media members and fellow Mountain West coaches as the face of the UH program. Because of his strong ties to the conference, there was already ample familiarity.

Chang was Colorado State’s wide receivers coach for a brief period before accepting the head job at UH. Prior to that, he coached receivers and tight ends at Nevada from 2017 to 2021. Every position he held at Nevada and Colorado State was under new CSU coach Jay Norvell, who sung Chang’s praises on Wednesday as one of the other coaches present at media day.

“Timmy’s been with me for five years and I’d known him before that. Just so happy that he’s got this opportunity. I always felt that he would have an opportunity and I just wanted to do all I could to help him get to that point. I’m the No. 1 guy in the Timmy Chang fan club,” Norvell told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“I know people remember him as a player, but what he’s done as a coach, how he’s had the trust of the players that he works with and the respect of the players that he works with, he made such an impact on our teams at Nevada and I know that’s gonna translate really well as a head coach. I’m very fortunate that he got a chance to work with me and I got a chance to work with him and I love seeing his opportunity, and I wanna see him have great success and I know he will.”

When asked about the impact Norvell made on him, Chang didn’t hesitate.

“Every man has mentors in their life and he’s one of them for me. Every time I see him, he’s always coaching me up, he’s always talking about the simple things, the easy things, the things that matter. It always reminds me to not worry about the things that don’t and I love him for that. I wouldn’t be in this position without him, without the help of a lot of other people as well but it hits a little bit more to home for Jay because it’s so recent and we’ve been through the fire together the last five years but super appreciative and I know he’s super excited about me so every time we get around each other, it’s just good to see him and hug him a talk a little story.”