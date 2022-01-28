New Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang formally introduced at UH-Manoa campus

Timmy Chang was formally introduced for the first time as the 25th head football coach in University of Hawaii history on Friday, partaking in an in-person ceremony that included brief speeches UH president David Lassner and athletics director David Matlin.

Others who made speaking appearances at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center included current receiver Jonah Panoke and former Warriors defensive lineman Michael Lafaele.

Lastly, Chang spoke to the selected crowd, which included alumni, players, media, and other members of the Hawaii athletic department.

Chang spoke of the honor of coaching his alma mater, as well as what it will take for the program and current team to heal from what has been a tumultuous two years.

Below are some of the highlights of the ceremony:

