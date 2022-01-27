New Hawaii coach Timmy Chang adds to staff, including offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker

Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang, left, gets away from a flying tackle by San Jose State defensive end Justin James in the third quarter in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2003. Chang threw two early interceptions, but finished 28-of-46 for 332 yards. Hawaii won, 13-10. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

New Hawaii football Timmy Chang added a trio of names to his growing staff on Thursday.

Most notably, Chang announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker, who most recently held both of those titles on the Eastern Washington staff in 2021.

Shoemaker, who was also the head coach at Central Washington from 2014 to 2018, moved on to Eastern Washington prior to the 2019 season. During his time overseeing EWU’s offense, the Eagles led the FCS in total offense with 524.8 yards per game in 2019. In 2021, EWU led all teams in the FCS at scoring with 48 yards per game through the first nine games before he resigned. During a press conference with Hawaii media on Thursday, Shoemaker called his resignation at EWU a mutual separation.

Shoemaker, who hails from Graham, Wash., is a 1996 graduate of Grinnell College in Iowa, where he was a four-year starter in both baseball and football. His coaching career has taken him to school such as the University of Saint Mary in Kansas, Minot State University in North Dakota, Kenyon College in Ohio and Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio.

Chang also added former Nevada special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield as Hawaii’s new special teams coordinator and associate head coach as well as former Nevada recruiting assistant Matt Chon as the team’s new director of operations.

On Wednesday, UH announced Chang’s first round of coaching hires, which including four holdovers (defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro, cornerbacks coach Abraham Elimimian, strength and conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke and film coordinator Colin Shaffer) and three new hires (inside linebackers coach Chris Brown, running backs coach Keiki Misipeka and offensive line coach Roman Sapolu).