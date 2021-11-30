New guidelines for UH Athletic Events announced which allows entry with negative COVID-19 tests if not vaccinated

Beginning Dec. 1, the University of Hawai’i will comply with new city and county guidelines at its athletic venues.



All attendees (exception, children under the age of 5), must provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (two-days) prior to entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be from an FDA approved, or FDA EUA approved, molecular or antigen test (home kits not allowed).



In addition, the consumption of food and beverage will be allowed at UH athletic venues. Sodexo concession stands will be open for most UH games.



Face coverings are still required (children age 2 and above) at all venues, whether indoors or outdoors, except while actively eating and drinking.



Either vaccination card and/or negative test must be uploaded to the LumiSight UH app. (Note: It may take up to 24 hours for upload to be approved) The LumiSight UH app is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is also available on the LumiSight UH website for those without access to a suitable mobile device, or those who prefer not to download the mobile app.