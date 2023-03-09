Netane Muti is back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Leilehua alumnus joined the Raiders to end the 2022 NFL season, but did not appear in any games and entered free agency.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Thursday, the Raiders announced that Muti has signed a deal to join the team again, although terms were not announced.

Muti was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and appeared in 20 regular season games over three seasons for them, starting four.