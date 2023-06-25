Aloha Friday, indeed.

Former Hawaii sportscaster Neil Everett anchored ‘SportsCenter’ for the final time on Friday night, donning a lei for his final appearance on ESPN.

A montage of the beloved anchor’s career at ESPN wrapped up the episode, showcasing his easygoing personality and popularity among some of the the biggest names in the sports world.

Everett was at ESPN for nearly 25 years, joining ‘The Worldwide Leader in Sports’ after a decade and a half on the islands.