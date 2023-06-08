After 23 years at ESPN, Neil Everett is leaving the company.

It was reported on Thursday by Front Office Sports that the “SportsCenter” anchor was offered a reduced contract and turned it down, ending his time at ESPN.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, Everett said: “Bartender…last call. … ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.”

Everett worked in Hawaii for 15 years before making his way to ESPN, becoming one of the company’s most recognizable names.

During his time at SportsCenter, Everett made countless Hawaii references, starting every show with a “howzit.”