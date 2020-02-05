Need for Speed headlines Todd Graham’s first ‘Bows Recruiting Class on National Letter of Intent Signing Day

On just his 13th day on the job as University of Hawaii head football coach, Todd Graham celebrated his first National Letter of Intent signing day in the islands as the Rainbow Warriors added members to the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The players that signed on the traditional February NLI joins 10-players that were confirmed under head coach Nick Rolovich back in December.

Among Graham’s haul today featured both junior college and prep standouts.

Perhaps the surprise of signing day for the Rainbow Warriors was 3-star wide receiver Quin Bright of Texas. The speedster who has been reported with a 4.3 40-yard-dash time ‘flipped the script’ on 15 Power-5 offers and becomes the highest rated prep signee in eight years for the UH program according to 247-Sports.

Here’s a list of the UH signees: (Will be updated throughout the day)

Quinshone “Quin” Bright – WR | Fr. | 5-9 | 170 Cedar Hill, Texas Cedar Hill HS

Jalen Perdue – DB | Jr. | 5-10 | 170 Lancaster, Calif. Antelope Valley College

Logan Taylor – DB | Jr. | 6-1 | 200 Harbor City, Calif. El Camino College

Zion Bowens – WR | Jr. | 6-1 | 200 Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach City College

Cameron Lockridge – DB | So. | 6-0 | 175 Tampa, Fla. Reedley (Calif.) College