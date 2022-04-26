Kamehameha graduate and Nebraska volleyball star Keonilei Akana is on the move.

The defensive specialist with the Huskers over the last two seasons announced on Tuesday on Instagram that she is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

“Honored and blessed to have had the opportunity to play for Nebraska Volleyball for the past 2 years,” Akana said in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to my Coaches, Nebraska Athletics, and Husker Nation for all the love and support. To my teammates, you have been the most amazing family away from home that I could’ve asked for. I am always here for you.”

Akana appeared in all 53 matches during her two seasons with the Huskers which were both considered freshman seasons due to the NCAA granting all players a COVID-19 year.

In 2021 Akana helped guide the Huskers into the NCAA National Championship match where she led the team in aces and was third in digs. She had a career-high 24 digs in the title match loss against Wisconsin.

Akana played in Nebraska’s spring exhibition match against Kansas this past Saturday, where the sophomore had a team-high 18 digs with one assist and an ace.

It would be expected that her next destination would allow her to play full-time at libero, being that while at Nebraska Lexi Rodriguez, who was national freshman of the year would continue to assume that role moving forward.

Akana will have three more years of eligibility as her first season at Nebraska was in 2020.

Keonilei’s older sister Braelyn is an Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker at the University of Hawaii. Their mother mother Joselyn was an outside hitter for UH from 1993-96.