Nearly 50 Hawaii athletes participate in signing day ceremony at Elks Lodge

Nearly 50 student athletes across the state determined their college futures today by signing their Letter of Intent to their schools in a ceremony at Elks Lodge, which was facilitated by Education-1st.

The Waikiki ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, the first day in the current period that athletes around the state are allowed to sign. Some such as Punahou’s Below is a list of the 47 athletes who participated, the high schools they currently attend and their future colleges.

Baseball

Joshua Fournier, ‘Iolani, Grinnell

Logan Luke, ‘Iolani, Rhodes

Tyler Shimabukuro, Punahou, Lewis & Clark

Michael Yamaguchi, ‘Iolani, Saint Martin’s

Baseball and football

Koa Eldredge, Punahou, BYU

Football

Hugh Brady, Punahou, Pennsylvania

Kaiser Cambra-Cho, Saint Louis, Air Force

Kayson Castillo, Aiea, Missouri Valley

Kieran Gabriel, Kaiser, Missouri Southern State

Alaka’i Gilman, Punahou, Stanford

Liloa Kalima, Kailua, Missouri Southern State

Trevor Kan, ‘Iolani, San Diego

Darrell, Masaniai, Saint Louis, San Diego State

Solatoa Moea’i, Punahou, Utah

Jarrin Sato, Punahou, Bates College

Kobey Sula, Farrington, Missouri Valley

Tugase Williams, Farrington, Missouri Southern State

Golf

Blaze Akana, Kamehameha, Sacramento State

Men’s soccer

Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Punahou, Chapman/Cal Lutheran

Jvon Cunningham, Mililani, Tacoma Community College

Johnnie Dodge, Punahou, Sonoma State

Jordan Fernandez, Mililani, Tacoma Community College

Dominic Gusman, Punahou, Whitworth

Liam McGehee, Mililani, Whitworth

Women’s soccer

Cecilia Jenkins, Mililani, Peninsula College

Marea Lee, ‘Iolani, Swarthmore

Savannah Miranda, Aiea, Chaminade

Leila Mukaigawa, Punahou, Chapman

Sophia Saiki, Mid-Pacific, Cal Lutheran

Mary Shin, ‘Iolani, Southern California

Softball

Sydney Kamakaiwi, Maryknoll, Wagner College

Ashanti Martinez, Punahou, Prairie View A&M

Maya Matsubara, Punahou, Colorado State

Micalynn Nacnac, Pearl City, Midland College

Swimming

Kyrie Sasaki, Punahou (New York U.)

Water polo

Victoria Gacutan, Punahou, Fresno State

Men’s volleyball

Gannon Chinen, Kamehameha, Alderson Broaddus

Dawson Driskill, Punahou, Vanguard

Women’s volleyball