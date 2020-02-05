Nearly 50 Hawaii athletes participate in signing day ceremony at Elks Lodge

Nearly 50 student athletes across the state determined their college futures today by signing their Letter of Intent to their schools in a ceremony at Elks Lodge, which was facilitated by Education-1st.

The Waikiki ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, the first day in the current period that athletes around the state are allowed to sign. Some such as Punahou’s Below is a list of the 47 athletes who participated, the high schools they currently attend and their future colleges.

Baseball

  • Joshua Fournier, ‘Iolani, Grinnell
  • Logan Luke, ‘Iolani, Rhodes
  • Tyler Shimabukuro, Punahou, Lewis & Clark
  • Michael Yamaguchi, ‘Iolani, Saint Martin’s

Baseball and football

  • Koa Eldredge, Punahou, BYU

Football

  • Hugh Brady, Punahou, Pennsylvania
  • Kaiser Cambra-Cho, Saint Louis, Air Force
  • Kayson Castillo, Aiea, Missouri Valley
  • Kieran Gabriel, Kaiser, Missouri Southern State
  • Alaka’i Gilman, Punahou, Stanford
  • Liloa Kalima, Kailua, Missouri Southern State
  • Trevor Kan, ‘Iolani, San Diego
  • Darrell, Masaniai, Saint Louis, San Diego State
  • Solatoa Moea’i, Punahou, Utah
  • Jarrin Sato, Punahou, Bates College
  • Kobey Sula, Farrington, Missouri Valley
  • Tugase Williams, Farrington, Missouri Southern State

Golf

  • Blaze Akana, Kamehameha, Sacramento State

Men’s soccer

  • Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Punahou, Chapman/Cal Lutheran
  • Jvon Cunningham, Mililani, Tacoma Community College
  • Johnnie Dodge, Punahou, Sonoma State
  • Jordan Fernandez, Mililani, Tacoma Community College
  • Dominic Gusman, Punahou, Whitworth
  • Liam McGehee, Mililani, Whitworth

Women’s soccer

  • Cecilia Jenkins, Mililani, Peninsula College
  • Marea Lee, ‘Iolani, Swarthmore
  • Savannah Miranda, Aiea, Chaminade
  • Leila Mukaigawa, Punahou, Chapman
  • Sophia Saiki, Mid-Pacific, Cal Lutheran
  • Mary Shin, ‘Iolani, Southern California

Softball

  • Sydney Kamakaiwi, Maryknoll, Wagner College
  • Ashanti Martinez, Punahou, Prairie View A&M
  • Maya Matsubara, Punahou, Colorado State
  • Micalynn Nacnac, Pearl City, Midland College

Swimming

  • Kyrie Sasaki, Punahou (New York U.)

Water polo

  • Victoria Gacutan, Punahou, Fresno State

Men’s volleyball

  • Gannon Chinen, Kamehameha, Alderson Broaddus
  • Dawson Driskill, Punahou, Vanguard

Women’s volleyball

  • Courtney Arume, Hawaii Baptist, Concordia Irvine
  • Carlee Cannella, Kamehameha, UNLV
  • Teani DeFries, Kamehameha, Dartmouth
  • Jaden Fox, Kalaheo, Oregon Tech
  • Amariis Garcia, Moanalua, St. John’s
  • Maluhia Hirahara, Kamehameha, Portland
  • Chloe Ka’ahanui, Punahou, Quinnipac
  • Nicole-Nola Namohala, University, Notre Dame de Namur
  • Marissa Uehara, Hawaii Baptist, Corban

