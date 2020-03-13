NCAA to grant eligibility relief to student-athletes in spring sports

The NCAA announced on Friday that it will grant eligibility relief for all athletes involved in spring sports. This follows the cancellation of the NCAA Championships for the remainder of the academic year, due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

This development currently only applies to D-I athletes. It was announced that the Division I Council Coordination Committee came to this agreement.

Athletes competing in sports such as baseball, softball, men’s volleyball, and all other spring sports now will be able to be eligible for one more year. Details are said to come at a later date.