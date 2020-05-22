NCAA to allow start of some activities June 1st

The NCAA is permitting athletes in all sports to participate in voluntary athletic activities on campus beginning June 1.

NCAA’s Division I Council announced Wednesday that it was lifting its moratorium on voluntary workouts in football and men’s and women’s basketball at the end of the month. The NCAA applied it to all sports Friday.

The current waiver allowing teams to require eight hours of virtual non-physical activities in all sports also has been extended.

Football Bowl Subdivision members of the Council also have decided FBS schools can’t host football camps and clinics this summer. FBS coaches, including graduate assistants, are prohibited from working at football camps and clinics being held at other four-year NCAA schools.