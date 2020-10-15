NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to winter sport athletes

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the upcoming winter sports season will not count against a player’s eligibility.

DI Council extends eligibility for winter sport student-athletes: https://t.co/ysjyYmt3Jz pic.twitter.com/4DvhAjNvOo — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) October 14, 2020

The announcement comes after the NCAA announced that the current football season would not count against a player’s eligibility as well.

The COVID-19 effectively canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 college sports season in March, which was at the tail end of the winter sports season and near the beginning of the spring sports season. The NCAA eventually granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility as well.

The NCAA’s decision does not affect student-athletes whose eligibility expired during the 2019-2020 academic year.

NCAA winter sports that the University of Hawaii participates in includes men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and women’s track and field.