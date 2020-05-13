NCAA gives Rainbow Wahine fans a chance to relive Hawaii’s 1982 National Championship victory this Thursday

The NCAA, as part of its “Throwback Thursday” series, will be streaming the 1982 National Championship match between Hawai’i and Southern California this Thursday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. HT. The epic come-from-behind match will also be cross-posted on the HawaiiAthletics Facebook page as well. As part of streaming the match, members of the 1982 team led by head coach Dave Shoji, will participate in a pre-game and post-game show that will be shown on the HawaiiAthletics Facebook page.

The 1982 Rainbow Wahine volleyball team won the program’s second national title (won the 1979 AIAW title), but first NCAA crown. The team recorded a 33-1 record that season with its only loss coming against Pacific in the middle of the year. Hawai’i, the No. 1-ranked team entering the tourney, found themselves down 2-0 in the NCAA championship match against the Trojans. But the ‘Bows then rallied to record the reverse sweep to take down USC, 14-16, 9-15, 15-13, 15-10, 15-12. Junior middle blocker, and eventual National Player of the Year, Deitre Collins, led Hawai’i with 25 kills, seven blocks, and three service aces, while Kori “the Hammer” Pulaski, a 5-8 outside hitter, tallied 23 kills. Also posting double-digit kills were Missy Yomes, a 5-7 junior, outside hitter who added 19 kills and sophomore middle blocker Lisa Strand, the tallest UH player on the court at 6-0, who had 16 kills, three blocks, and two service aces.

Collins and Kori Pulaski would go on to earn both NCAA and USVBA All-America first team honors, while Kris Pulaski was named to the USVBA All-America second team. Shoji was voted the Collegiate Volleyball Coaches’ Association 1982 Coach of the Year. Collins also won the prestigious Broderick Award, which was given to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate female athlete.

Information on Re-Broadcast of 1982 NCAA Women’s Championship Match

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (HT)

Facebook Live: Hawaii Athletics Facebook page (Cross posted from NCAA Volleyball)

*Hawaii Athletics‘ Facebook Page will host a Pre-game Show, which will start at 2:30 p.m. HT and a Post-game Show immediately following the match withmembers of the 1982 team and head coach Dave Shoji.