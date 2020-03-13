Live Now
NBA rookie Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans Pelicans arena workers for 30 days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

With the NBA suspending operations, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of workers at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans home arena, for the next 30 days.

In an Instagram post, the 19-year-old cited how much he cares for the city of New Orleans despite only living there since last June.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it was suspending play due to COVID-19 concerns. On Thursday, league commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension would last at least 30 days.

Williamson’s pledge comes a day after Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers pledged $100,000 to the workers of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home arena of the Cavaliers.

