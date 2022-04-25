University of Hawaii softball standout Nawai Kaupe was named the Big West Field Player of the Week on Monday.

In a series sweep over Cal State Bakersfield over the weekend, Kaupe went 6-for-8 at the plate while drawing three walks. She also continued her solid defense at the shortstop position.

Kaupe is the first UH player with win Field Player of the Week since Nicole Lopez in 2019.

Overall, Kaupe is hitting .337 for the 2022 season with team highs hits (33), runs scored (20) and home runs (9).

At 12-6 overall in the Big West Conference standings, the ‘Bows have a crucial stretch in their schedule coming up with consecutive series against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, the two teams in the conference ahead of the Rainbow Wahine.