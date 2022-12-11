University of Hawaii and Radford alum Ken Niumatalolo is no longer the head football coach at Navy.

In a statement released on Sunday, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuck expressed “our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy. Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will serve as the team’s interim head coach until a permanent head coach is selected.

In 16 seasons at the helm, Niumatalolo went 109-83 and is Navy’s all-time winningest head coach.

Niumatalolo, who was a University of Hawaii quarterback from 1987 to 1989, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UH from 1990 to 1994. His first full-time job in coaching was as Navy’s running backs coach in 1995. Following the 2007 regular season, he was promoted to head coach after former Hawaii offensive coordinator Paul Johnson left Navy to take on the same role at Georgia Tech.