After growing up in Hawaii before moving to Las Vegas prior to high school, Bishop Gorman safety Kodi DeCambra made a name for himself as a college prospect, garnering over 10 offers before signing with the University of Oregon last December.

This week, DeCambra is back home to compete in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl, which takes place at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium. The sixth edition of the game will again feature the best players the nation and the state of Hawaii has to offer.

“It’s a dream come true. This is the one bowl game that I really wanted to get into ever since I was a little kid,” he said following bowl practice. “It just means more coming back home, being able to play my final game here in my home state.”

DeCambra was born on Oahu and raised on Ala Napunani St. near Moanalua High School. He attended St. Elizabeth Elementary School and Saint Louis for middle school before making the move to the ninth island with his family.

“I missed home a little bit, missed the weather, the beach,” he said.

DeCambra will be joined by receiver Trech Kekahuna on Team Mauka, who will take on Team Makai as per Polynesian Bowl tradition.

Kekahuna, a Wisconsin signee who played his senior year for Gorman, spent his first three years of high school football suiting up for Saint Louis.

“We always looked up to playing in this bowl game so for me to be a part of it, it’s a great blessing from God,” Kekahuna said. “I’m just gonna take it all in because it’s my last game for high school, so I’m just gonna have fun with it and just enjoy it.

“The transition was a little hard because the weather and the schooling is different from Saint Louis but it was a good experience. Bishop Gorman teaches you how to go to college and academic-wise, it was a great experience.

“It’s a blessing to play my last game in front of my family. … It’s a good feeling to play on this new field that they just made and it should be fun on Friday.”

Kekahuna was part of a Gorman squad that came to Oahu last fall and routed Saint Louis 56-14.

“They wasn’t really talking to me during the game because they were focused and I was focused too, but after the game we chopped it up and it was good,” Kekahuna said of his former teammates.

Kickoff for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl is set for Friday at 4 p.m.