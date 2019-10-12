Nationals beat Cardinals in game two of the NLCS

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 12: Max Scherzer #31 and catcher Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals meet on the mound during the first inning of game two of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in game two of the NLCS on Saturday. Washington goes up 2-0 in the seven game series.

In a similar scenario to game one, Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer had a no-hitter entering the seventh inning. He went seven shutout frames with one-hit allowed.

Scherzer did walk two batters, one of them was Hilo native Kolten Wong. Just like Friday’s game, Wong, a University of Hawaii graduate walked and stole a base but was held hitless, going 0-3.

Baldwin High School graduate Kurt Suzuki started the game after riding the bench in game one. The Maui-product went 0-4 with three strikeouts.

The Nationals started the scoring in the third inning when Michael A. Taylor homered off of Adam Wainright. Washington scored two more runs in the eighth.

The Cardinals scraped across their first run of the series in the bottom of the eighth on a misplayed fly ball to center field.

The series travels to the nations capital next. Game three will be on Monday at 1:38pm Hawaii Time.