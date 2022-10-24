The HHSAA girls’ volleyball tournament began on Monday, with four first round matches taking place across the state.

A total of 12 teams are competing for the state crown, with the top four seeds taking the floor in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

No. 1 seed and ILH champion ‘Iolani is the early tournament favorite. At 22-5 overall, the Raiders are also viewed as one of the best teams in the country, earning a No. 17 national ranking on MaxPreps.

The Raiders most recently won the state title in 2018 and will look to do so at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, which has not hosted an HHSAA girls’ volleyball championship since 2009.

One glaring omission from the Division I state tournament is Kamehameha, which was eliminated in the ILH tournament by Punahou. The Warriors had appeared in every state championship match since 2022, winning 11 of them, including in 2021.

