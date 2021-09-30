Nationally ranked Chaminade scores four set victory at Holy Names, closes out road trip this weekend

The 24th ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball team won their third straight match in their current Northern California road trip with a 25-13, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22 victory over Holy Names on Thursday night.

Brooklen Pe’a and Kyra McCain each put down 12 kills to help the SIlverswords improve to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pacific West Conference.

Marcelle Butler and Lataisia Saulala each helped the ‘Swords with nine kills. Saulala hit .750 on the evening and for the second consecutive match, did not commit an attacking error. She is also hitting .625 (26 kills, no errors, 40 attempts) during the current road trip.

Alexia Byrnes dished out 40 assists and contributed with 13 digs and five kills.

The Silverswords wrap up their Northern California road trip Saturday against Fresno Pacific at 12pm HST. For live stats and a live streaming option, click here.