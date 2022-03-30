The No. 9 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team continues a two-week long road trip with a slate of six matches this week in Southern California against a host of powerhouse schools.



The Rainbow Wahine (15-6) will take on five nationally-ranked squads in the span of three days, beginning with the top two teams in the country in the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday, March 31 on the campus of UCLA. The ‘Bows will face No. 2 TCU at 8:30 a.m. HT, before playing the No. 1 Bruins later that day at 1:30 p.m. HT. The UH-UCLA match will be televised live on the Pac-12 Network.



Following Thursday’s action, UH will continue competition in Southern California with the UCLA Invitational in Manhattan Beach, April 2-3. The ‘Bows will compete in four matches over the weekend with showdowns versus No. 3 USC, No. 6 LSU, No. 15 Florida International, and Utah.



UH has won 13 of its last 16 matches and are coming off a 5-1 performance in last weekend’s Big West Challenge, highlighted by wins over No. 12 Cal Poly and No. 15 and host Long Beach State.



Schedule

Mapes Beach Invitational (UCLA Campus)

Thursday, March 31

vs. #2 TCU…………..8:30 a.m. HT

at #1 UCLA……….…1:30 p.m. HT (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA Invitational (Manhattan Beach)

Saturday, April 2

vs #15 Fla. International……9:00 a.m. HT

vs. #3 USC……….……………12:00 p.m. HT

Sunday, April 3

vs. #6 LSU……………… 5:30 a.m. HT

vs. Utah…………………..8:30 a.m. HT



Tops Guns: Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle have played at the top of the order in 20 of UH’s 21 matches…they hold a 15-5 overall record so far this year…the duo has won Big West Pair of the Week honors twice this year, after going 4-0 during the Cactus Classic and most recently for going 6-0 in the Big West Challenge…they were also named the AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week this past week, just the third UH pair ever to earn the national recognition…the duo has won eight straight matches, all by straight set and are 5-5 against ranked opponents this year, including a three-set win over Lexy Denaburg and Lea Monkhouse of No. 1 UCLA.

A Winning Pair: Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo are a team-best 16-3 this year while playing at every single flight with the exception of No. 1….they were named the Most Outstanding Pair of the Outrigger Queen’s Cup and Big West Pair of the Week after going a perfect 6-0, including wins over nationally ranked TCU and Cal…they have combined for 32 wins the last two years…that total is tied for fourth all-time by a UH duo and is just three wins behind the all-time mark of 35 dual wins held by two other UH pairs ( Emily Maglio -Kaiwi Schucht; Ari Homayun – Amy Ozee ).

Familiar Faces: UH will see a bevy of familiar faces this weekend…former Rainbow Wahine Lea Monkhouse (2018) and Pani Napoleon (2018-21) now grace the UCLA roster…former beach BeachBow Julia Scoles (2019-20) and Paige Dreeuws (2018-19) play for USC, while Laurel Weaver (2107-18) is in her third season as a volunteer assistant.



All-Time Series Records: UH is 5-1 against TCU, including 4-0 all-time at neutral sites…the Horned Frogs picked up their first ever win over UH by a 4-1 count earlier this month in the OUTRIGGER Queen’s Cup in Honolulu…the ‘Bows are 6-11 all-time against UCLA and have dropped eighth straight against the Bruins….UCLA defeated UH twice in the season-opening Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic…this will be just UH’s second-ever visit to the UCLA campus (last in 2018)….UH is 5-0 against Florida International with the team’s last meeting in Manhattan Beach in 2019….the ‘Bows are 3-14 against USC…the teams last met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament when the Women of Troy defeating UH, 3-0, in an elimination match…UH is 3-2 all-time vs. LSU…the teams will face off in Manhattan Beach for the third time in five years….UH is 4-0 all-time against Utah.



Versus Ranked Squads UH is 83-63 (.568) all-time versus ranked squads, including 5-5 this year.….UH is 38-31 (.544) all-time versus ranked squads at neutral sites, including 1-0 this year…UH is 9-9 (.500) against ranked squads on the road, including 2-0 this year.

Versus Unranked Squads: UH is 109-2 (.982) all-time vs unranked squads, including 10-1 this year…the BeachBows saw a string of 105 straight wins against unranked opponents halted with a 3-2 loss to UC Davis on March 25 in the Big West Challenge…UH’s only other loss against an unranked opponent came to Loyola Marymount, 3-2, on March 23, 2013, on the campus of Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Ariz.