NEW ORLEANS (AP)New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans’ game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was ”day-to-day” and that there was ”definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.

Green said Williams, who is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, hurt his foot Saturday early in the fourth quarter of a 119-106 victory over Houston. Williamson finished the game with no apparent problems and led the Pelicans with 26 points.

”We’ll see how he feels after tonight,” Green said. ”It was soreness. Everything checked out fine. It’s a contusion, and we’ll play it day-by-day and see where he is tomorrow. It was something that happened in that game.”

Williamson missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair his right fifth metatarsal. In 2020-21, he shot 61.1% from the floor and averaged 27.0 points.

