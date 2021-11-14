Zegras leads Ducks past Canucks 5-1 for 7th straight victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 14 games and the Anaheim Ducks rolled to their seventh straight victory, 5-1 over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Sonny Milano also scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks, who remained in second place in the Pacific Division while staying perfect since Oct. 29.

Adam Henrique and Sam Steel added goals in the final minute for Anaheim, which has earned a point in nine straight games and scored at least three goals in a franchise-record 11 consecutive games.

Nils Hoglander scored and Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who have lost four straight and eight of 10.

Zegras, the Ducks’ promising 20-year-old center, produced the first multigoal game of his NHL career while scoring a career-best three points. Zegras got both of his goals on the power play before setting up Milano’s goal with a spectacular spin-o-rama pass midway through the second period.

Terry got a secondary assist on Zegras’ second goal to extend the fourth-longest scoring streak in franchise history. The former fifth-round pick has already exceeded his previous career high in points for a full NHL season in the Ducks’ first 15 games, taking a major step forward after a slow progression since his NHL debut in March 2018.

Terry also kept pace with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who scored two points against St. Louis, for the longest points streak in the NHL this season.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf had two assists for the Ducks, giving him 999 career points. The Ducks’ 36-year-old franchise scoring leader is revitalized this season with 17 points in 16 games.

Anaheim beat Vancouver for the second time in six days while extending an overall winning streak that started before general manager Bob Murray resigned and announced his intention to enter alcohol abuse treatment earlier this week. The Ducks also improved to 6-2-1 at Honda Center.

A few minutes after Hoglander opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season from the slot, Zegras got his first goal with a blistering one-timer off a pass from Hampus Lindholm in the first period.

Early in the second, Zegras collected a loose puck and flipped it into the top corner of Vancouver’s net through a scrum in the slot.

Henrique scored an empty-net goal to seal it.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Avalanche on Wednesday.

Ducks: Host Capitals on Tuesday.

—

