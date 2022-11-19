YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21 on Saturday.

Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4).

The Penguins pulled within seven points with 8:43 remaining on Davidson’s 48-yard scoring strike to Bryce Oliver and Davidson and Oliver connected again for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 1:15 left to play.

The Penguins’ defense forced a three-and-out and Nathan Torney’s punt from his own end zone went out of bounds at the Salukis’ 33-yard line. McLaughlin picked up 11 yards on two carries and then ran 22 yards for the game-winning score on his third.

Southern Illinois took a 7-0 lead on its first possession and needed just one play to do it — Baker’s 70-yard scoring strike to Avante Cox. Baker added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Garrett for a 14-0 lead. Youngstown State got on the scoreboard with 13 seconds left in the quarter when McLaughlin capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

That was it for the scoring until early in the fourth quarter when Baker connected with Avante’s twin brother D’Ante’ Cox for a 48-yard score to give Southern Illinois a two-touchdown lead.

Davidson completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards for the Penguins. Oliver had 12 catches for 145 yards.

Baker passed for 320 yards for Southern Illinois, but his third interception ended the Salukis hopes.

