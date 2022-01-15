Oklahoma State controls No. 1 Baylor in Bears’ 2nd loss

WACO, Texas (AP)Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely to lose their spot at the top of the AP Top 25 early next week.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, Baylor was within 55-54 when LJ Cryer made two free throws to cap a 14-2 run.

Thompson made two free throws with 26 seconds left, then Bears guard Adam Flagler had turnovers on consecutive possessions – losing the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket, then a bad pass. Thompson was fouled making the steal, then made two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk after Baylor missed its last shot.

Cryer had 18 points for Baylor, which had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech.

The only time Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3) trailed was after Kendall Brown’s basket that made it 4-3 only 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

OREGON 79, NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating Southern California behind Will Richardson’s career-high 28 points.

De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over fourth-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 (50%) from the floor.

Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 18 points apiece. USC (14-2, 4-2) has dropped two of its last three after opening the season with 13 straight wins.

NORTHWESTERN 64, NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat Michigan State for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.

The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Chase Audige had 14 points and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 7 Wisconsin.

Julius Marble gave the Spartans a chance to win with a career-high 18 points. Hall and Gabe Brown scored 10 points each. Freshman Max Christie was held to six points, missing 7 of 8 shots.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 78, NO. 24 ALABAMA 76

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off Alabama.

Alabama was looking to rebound from its 81-77 loss to rival No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, but Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.

The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Molinar also had six rebounds and four assists, while Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Shakeel Moore added 15 points.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 115, SANTA CLARA 83

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 to lead the No. 2 Bulldogs to their 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 WCC), which leads the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).

Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14-of-18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside. Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara, but the WCC’s leading scorer connected on just 6 of 16 shots.

NO. 3 UCLA 81, OREGON STATE 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half when UCLA pulled away to beat Oregon State.

Jaylen Clark added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in his first career start for the Bruins (11-2, 3-1 Pac-12). The sophomore replaced Jaime Jaquez Jr., who sat out with a left ankle injury.

Dashawn Davis and Jarod Lucas scored 12 points each for the Beavers (3-13, 1-5), who remain winless in five road games this season.

NO. 4 AUBURN 80, MISSISSIPPI 71

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi.

In extending its winning streak to 13 games, Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) also got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr.

Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes – including four 3-pointers, two by Green, and three layups from Kessler – to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining.

Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 6 ARIZONA 82, UTAH 64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Azoulas Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 points, and Arizona dominated Utah inside for the win.

Arizona’s offense was a bit off-kilter early with point guard Kerr Kriisa out for non-COVID-19 precautionary reasons.

The Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) struggled with turnovers early and shooting from the perimeter all night, going 3 for 18 from the 3-point arc. But they made up for it by pounding it inside.

The Utes (8-9, 1-6) were effective at slowing the Wildcats well into the second half, allowing them to hang around. Utah also struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 20 times.

NO. 8 DUKE 88, N.C. STATE 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as No. 8 Duke dominated inside with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.

Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.

Duke finished with a season-high 58 points in the paint.

Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 19 points for N.C. State (9-9, 2-5), which shot 41%.

NO. 9 KANSAS 85, WEST VIRGINIA 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards as ninth-ranked Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout the Mountaineers.

Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1), who led just 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas also shut down Taz Sherman, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer at nearly 20 points a game. Sherman was 1 of 9 from the field, 0 for 5 from beyond the arc and finished with five points and two rebounds in 30 minutes.

NO. 11 HOUSTON 66, TULSA 64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a narrow victory.

Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt.

Houston (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) also got 10 points from Reggie Chaney.

Tulsa (6-9, 0-4) was led by Jeriah Horne with 24 points, and 10 from Griffin.

Tulsa had stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to make it 50-49 with 11:03 left.

ARKANSAS 65, NO. 12 LSU 58

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas past No. 12 LSU for its first road win of the season.

The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Williams, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, made a wide-open 3 for a 61-58 lead. He then took a charge from the Tigers’ Brandon Murray on the ensuing possession.

After turnovers by both teams, Stanley Umdede’s basket with 22 seconds remaining made it a two-possession game and Au’Diese Toney added two foul shots to seal it.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points. Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU (15-2, 3-2).

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 79, NO. 21 TEXAS 70

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as No. 15 Iowa State held on against No. 21 Texas.

Kalscheur’s long-range shooting helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).

Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State.

Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points.

After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers.

NO. 17 XAVIER 80, CREIGHTON 73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied after the break.

Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova.

Zach Freemante recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards. He iced the game with a dunk in the closing seconds.

Paul Scruggs scored all of his 13 points in the second half and Jerome Hunter finished with 10, including a coupe of big 3-pointers during Xavier’s second-half rally.

Alex O’Connell scored 22 points and Ryan Nembhard had 18 for Creighton (10-5, 2-2), which couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers.

KANSAS STATE 62, NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 51

MANHATTAN, KAN. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 14 points and Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left as Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak.

Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games.

They got it done against No. 19 Texas Tech (13-4, 3-2), which handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week. Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders, who were playing their fourth game in eight days.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 107, NO. 22 TENNESSEE 79

LEXINGTON, KY. (AP) – Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points and Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points as No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68%.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the No.22 Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.

Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense against their border rivals.

The Wildcats made their first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with their 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee.

MARQUETTE 73, NO. 20 SETON HALL 72

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Marquette withstood a long second-half drought and won for the fourth straight time.

The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and was fouled by Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot. He made the first free throw to put Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) ahead but his second attempt bounced off the rim.

After a timeout, No. 20 Seton Hall (11-5, 2-4) was unable to get a shot off.

