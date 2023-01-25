LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Sean Yoder had 17 points in Navy’s 63-46 win against Bucknell on Wednesday night.

Yoder shot 7 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Tyler Nelson recorded eight points.

Andre Screen led the way for the Bison (8-14, 1-8) with 12 points and two blocks. Alex Timmerman added seven points and two blocks for Bucknell.

Both teams play on Saturday. Navy hosts American while Bucknell travels to play Loyola (MD).

